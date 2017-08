FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a New Mexico man killed while walking along the highway was intoxicated.

The Farmington Daily Times reports, 50 year old Harold Bunny of Nehahnezad, was killed along Highway 64 near Kirtland.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says Bunny wandered into a traffic lane and was hit by a pickup truck.

No charges have been filed against that driver.