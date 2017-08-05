Woman arrested accused of driving drunk at high speeds with child in the car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a drunk woman was cruising down the interstate at nearly 100 mph with a 6 year old.

On Thursday, APD says Yvonne Ukestine was going at least 96 on I-40 westbound near Unser.

An officer pulled her over and noticed a little girl in the front who was not in a car seat or booster.

The officer says Ukestine reeked of alcohol, and she admitted to drinking at a concert before driving.

She was arrested for child abuse and faced a judge Saturday morning.

Judge Christine Rodriguez released Ukestine on her own recognizance.

“I’m going to require no contact with the alleged victim in this case. Is that going to be an issue?” said Judge Rodriguez.

That’s when Ukestine said the child was her niece.

Ukestine doesn’t have much of a criminal history, just an arrest for a small amount of marijuana in 2015.