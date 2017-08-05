Police catch pair of accused robbers during sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a pair of robbers were caught during a police sting.

On Thursday, officers were conducting an armed robbery operation in the southeast part of town when Robert Delayo and Jonathan Gallegos were seen running into the Family Dollar on Gibson near San Pedro.

They ran out a short time later.

As it turns out, they robbed the place, and police say they did it with a toy gun. They took about $230.

Obviously, they didn’t get very far as police were right there.

The two faced a judge Saturday morning and both learned the state is looking to keep them locked up until trial.