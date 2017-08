ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Southwest Mesa Clinic is offering free shots for tots.

Families can take kids in need of shots for school registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Experts will also be on hand to answer any questions about installing child car seats.

SW Mesa Clinic is located at 301 Unser Blvd. NW.

Vaccines will be provided at no cost to children under 18 years old. Parents should take their child’s immunization card.