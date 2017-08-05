Moriarty holds first ever mini comic con

MORIARTY, N.M (KRQE) – The first annual Moriarty Mini Comic Con kicked off on Saturday and organizers say it was a bigger hit than they expected.

Organizers say more than 200 people showed up at the Moriarty Civic Center to take part in the event, along with 35 vendors.

All the money raised for the event will go to the Moriarty Community Library to help buy books and other materials.

Even though the event was held in Moriarty, it didn’t stop people from Albuquerque from dressing up as their favorite superhero and making the trip.

“To get everybody from the community and to give them the opportunity to see comic book superheroes is just a great opportunity,” said Garrad Burdick, who dressed up as Spiderman.

Since the event was such a hit, organizers plan to make it last two days next year.