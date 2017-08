RIO RANCHO, N.M (KRQE) – Buy a sandwich and support a K9. That is the idea behind McDonald’s fundraiser for the metro’s furriest officers.

The event starts Monday and runs through September 5th at Rio Rancho and Westside Albuquerque McDonald’s locations.

For each purchase of certain items, $1 will go toward buying bullet proof vests and other equipment for the APD and Rio Rancho K9 units.

Customers can also get trading cards featuring the K9’s.