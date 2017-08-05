FBI, deputies go looking for suspected bank robber, arrest his mom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the FBI and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies went looking for a suspected bank robber, they didn’t find him and instead say they found his mother and a large marijuana grow operation.

Agents and deputies went to the South Valley home Thursday hoping to catch the Dennis Saavedra, who is accused of using a knife to rob the U.S. Bank on Isleta July 27.

At the home near Isleta and Don Felipe, was Saavedra’s mom, Maria Saavedra, her boyfriend, David Valdez, and 70 marijuana plants.

They also found scales, a stolen gun and a ballistic vest.

The couple, who owns the home, claimed the grow op and stolen gun weren’t theirs, but deputies didn’t buy it.

The two appeared before Judge Christine Rodriguez Saturday morning.

Both were charged with child abuse because their 16-year-old daughter lives in the disheveled home and has access to the plants. The stolen gun was also found in her supposed room in the house.

The criminal complaint said the family has 15 dogs and that there was feces and urine all over the kitchen and front room.

County zoning officials condemned the home for lack of electricity and holes in the ceiling. As for Dennis, the suspected bank robber who started all of this. The couple told law enforcement they last saw him the morning of the bank robbery.

David Valdez needs $150 to get out of jail and Maria Saavedra needs $250.

No word on Dennis’ whereabouts. His mother and Valdez say they haven’t seen him since the morning of the alleged robbery.