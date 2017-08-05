Deputies searching for driver responsible for hitting a man at Taos Gorge Bridge

TAOS, N.M (KRQE) – Deputies are looking for the driver who hit a man at the Taos Gorge Bridge on Saturday.

It happened at around 1:00 in the afternoon on Highway 64 at the bridge.

Deputies say a 74-year-old man from Texas was out of his truck, on the side of the road, when a car traveling east hit him.

The victim was flown to UNMH.

The car that hit him is described as a silver Chevy Cavalier with a New Mexico plate and will be missing part of its front grill.

If you see that car, you’re asked to call 575-758-HALT.