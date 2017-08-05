BernCo Bernie’s Sheep Day and rodeo planned for Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It is time for the 4th Annual BernCo Bernie’s Sheep Day and First Impressions Youth Rodeo.

There will be activities such as sheep shearing demonstrations, pony rides and a petting zoo.

The youth rodeo starts with events for the six and under crowd featuring ‘stick races’. For older children there is ‘mutton busting’ and events all the way up to bull riding.

Proper attire is required for participation.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m and goes until 6 p.m. It takes place at Bernalillo County’s Dennison Park Rodeo Grounds located at 7003 Coors Blvd. SW.