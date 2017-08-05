BernCo Bernie Sheep Day and Rodeo gives kids a chance to show off livestock skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The annual Youth Rodeo kicked off on Saturday in the South Valley.

BernCo Bernie’s Sheep Day was a chance for young people to show off their abilities with livestock.

One proud grandmother says getting kids involved in the rodeo is about much more than just showing off their skills.

“There’s really comradeship here, between the competitors, and the people that are here watching and being part of it,” said Linda Perdue.

The rodeo was also a chance for the public to watch sheep shearing demonstrations and learn more about New Mexico ranching heritage.