ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A local salon is making sure kids start the school year looking sharp.

Nuve Salon gave free haircuts to dozens of K-12 kids on Saturday.

Salon owner, Ryan Valdez, says with all the costs associated with back to school, this can be one thing they don’t have to worry about.

“We know it can be a financial burden for parents, going back to school, so this is our way of giving back to kids and community,” he said.

Nuve just opened in June on Central near Rio Grande.