West Downtown businesses receive a boost thanks to local bike tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. — A bike tour to promote shopping and awareness of valuable downtown businesses and culture hopes to offset the financial impact of ART.

Albuquerque businesses want a strong retail and dining culture in downtown Albuquerque. This has been difficult thanks to the thick forest of orange cones, heavy construction activity and blocked-off side streets due to the ART project. The small Albuquerque businesses along the western downtown section of Central between 8th and Rio Grande have recently created West Downtown, a new business coalition. The coalition meets weekly and also cross-promotes each other’s businesses. The West Downtown Bike Tour is a special event created to support the business of West Downtown.

For more information on the bike tour or West Downtown coalition, visit their website.