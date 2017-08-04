Video shows man drive off with NMSP officer, who then shot suspect

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Tense moments are captured in newly released video when a New Mexico State Police Officer jumps into a suspect’s car during a traffic stop. It shows the suspect take off down the Interstate before the officer shoots the man.

It’s was early April morning when NMSP Officer Calvin Brown pulled over 33-year-old Stephen Thompson of Oklahoma along I-40 eastbound near Gallup.

Captured on dash camera video, Brown had Thompson get out of the car to talk with him.

“Be careful when you’re driving. I noticed that you were eating. You kind of kept pulling to your right a little bit,” Brown tells him.

Thompson, and his girlfriend who was in the backseat of the Hyundai, were captured on Subway surveillance video minutes prior to the stop.

“Gotta make sure your seat belt’s on, OK?” Brown said to the girlfriend, later identified as Kierra Johnson.

Brown initially planned to give them a warning, but he became suspicious when their stories about why they were traveling don’t add up.

“What I’m saying is, your trip doesn’t make sense to me. I talked to your girlfriend up there and she didn’t even know where you guys went,” Officer Brown told Thompson.

Thompson then agreed to let Brown search the car and began to full out a consent form, but suddenly, he changed his mind.

Brown said he planned to call for a K9 to sniff the Hyundai. That’s when Thompson went to the front passenger door of the car and jumped inside.

Brown told him to get away from the car, putting his body inside in an attempt to get Thompson out.

A struggle can be heard, with Johnson screaming “please get off him!”

The car then took off down I-40. What isn’t seen or heard in the video is Brown shooting Thompson in the stomach, forcing him to pull over.

Without his radio, Brown had to call for backup with a cell phone.

“Hey man, shots fired, man. The guy took off with me in the vehicle…I need a 55 (ambulance). Shots fired. I shot him,” he tells dispatch.

Thompson lived. Police would later discover 50 pounds of marijuana in the Hyundai’s trunk.

Thompson heads to trial in October, charged with a slew of crimes including kidnapping.

Johnson was also charged with kidnapping, along with battery on a peace officer. Brown said while her boyfriend drove off with Brown in the car, she hit and scratched him.