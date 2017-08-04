Valley Football is determined heading into their 2017 season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Valley Vikings are coming off of a season where they were one win away from making the playoffs. They went 4-1 in district play, and now in Head Coach Judge Chavez’s second season at the helm, he likes his programs direction.

“When you come in, you build a program and sometimes it takes three or four years. We feel so much better this year than we were last year, and the kids know my expectations and the coaches know my expectations. So, things are getting better and we hope it continues year after year,” said Coach Judge Chavez.

The Vikings return 13 players from their 2016 campaign, so experience isn’t a problem. Valley will not be that deep this season and that is a problem for the team. Coach Chavez says he would like to have at least 20 more kids out to fill his JV and Varsity teams, but he does like the mentality and work ethic of the kids he does have now.

“Last year we were lackadaisical and this year we are just doing real good. We are all together as one,” said DL/TE Mitchell Martinez.

“We are just going to give it everything that we have and we know that we may be over-matched sometimes, but we all have one goal and that’s to win district and as many of our first five games that we possibly can,” said WR/DB Jove Messenger.

The Vikings will open their 2017 season at Community Stadium taking on Volcano Vista on Saturday, August 2 at 1 p.m.