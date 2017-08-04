Two full trailers stolen from Albuquerque Masonic Lodge

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves hauled away two utility trailers from an Albuquerque Masonic Lodge.

It happened near University and Indian School. Members say the trailers were filled with items the organization has collected over the last 100 years, including a set of military flags donated by a veteran.

“Having to call his mom and tell her that her son’s flags were stolen was very hard,” said Pamela Mayne with the Grand Chapter of New Mexico.

The trailers also contained items used for a special event the chapter holds every October. They estimate everything stolen was worth about $18,000.

 

