Torrential rains, heavy winds cause damage in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Families and crews are cleaning up a mess after a powerful storm left a lot of damage behind.

Trees uprooted, streets flooded and debris was everywhere. That was the aftermath of the Thursday night storm that swept through Portales.

One family spent their Friday morning tending to their damaged garden, recovering all the vegetables they could.

“We’ve lived out here 25 years and I’ve never seen nothing move this fast,” said Portales resident Robert Nicholes.

“My gardens are shredded and I got a corn patch that’s a stick patch now, and all our squash is destroyed. This is a weird one, for this time of the year we usually don’t get them this bad.” Nicholes said.

The family said they were caught off-guard by Thursday night’s storm, and they weren’t alone.

Resident Cindy Parks said that when she came home, her family put a mattress against the backdoor and towels against the windows to keep the water out.

Parks said her family lost power Thursday night, and were escorted away from their home by ambulance due to the flooding.

“[It was] horrible,” she said. “I was terrified.”

The National Weather Service classified the storm as a straight line wind.

Roosevelt County Manager Amber Hamilton said they have been assessing more than 12 miles of roads damaged to get an idea of just how wide the scope of the storm was.

She said there is a lot of work to be done, but they are also fortunate to have help from multiple facets of the community.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get school bus routes ready for Monday,” Hamilton said.

KRQE News 13 has not heard back from the Roosevelt County Electrical Co-op about the number of people left without electricity after the storm, but they are working to restore power and fix downed power lines.