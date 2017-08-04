Tax-free holiday weekend kicks off in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico stores were packed Friday as the tax-free holiday weekend kicked off.

Now in its 13th year, a lot of families wait for this weekend to do all their back-to-school shopping.

The state says New Mexicans save more than $3 million on sales taxes over the tax-free weekend.

“I think the benefit of this is it’s something that is geared towards those working families here in the State of New Mexico,” said John Monforte, Acting Cabinet Secretary of the state Taxation and Revenue Department.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to shell out $83.6 billion for back-to-school and back-to-college this year.

Non-taxable items include:

Clothing and footwear $100 or less

School supplies such as pens, paper, and other classroom necessities $30 or less

Computers $1,000 or less

Various computer accessories $500 or less

