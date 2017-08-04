State rests their case in murder trial against Amy Herrera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Amy Herrera, accused of killing her airman husband Marc Herrera, was supposed to wrap up Friday, but the state just rested their case.

For the first time, jurors saw Amy Herrera on video, questioned by the Albuquerque Police Department days after the death of her husband.

“I don’t think we were on the same page,” said Herrera in the video.

In the video, Sergeant Holli Anderson with APD asked Amy about her relationship. He also asked what led up to the 2012 shooting inside the couple’s northeast Albuquerque home during a party for university foreign exchange students.

“His threshold was so low for my little mistakes, he thought it was all because I didn’t love him,” said Herrera.

She went describing her husband’s behavior, and said he’d pulled a gun on her before but that she never told anyone.

“At the time I was just scared about his career,” she said to the sergeant.

Then, Sergeant Anderson began picking apart Herrera’s story.

“Was he just standing over you? Like I am?” she asked Herrera.

Amy responded, “No, he got down on his knees.”

The detective then pulled out a toy gun, and had Herrera show her what happened.

“He had it like this,” as she points the gun at the detective.

The detective responds, “So he’s’ pointing it at you like this? And then what does he do to you?”

Herrera replied, “He said no, you take it, and turned it.”

She then said that her husband, Marc Herrera, made her pull the trigger, but the detective didn’t buy it.

“His finger with your finger in there… but that’s not really possible.”

The detective then asked one last question, “Technically you pulled the trigger?” Amy replied, “Technically, yeah.”

The defense presented three witnesses on Friday, and then the court took a recess until Monday. It is still unknown if Herrera will testify.