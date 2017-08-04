State Fair announces 12 competitors for Green Chile Cheeseburger

By Published:
Green Chile Cheeseburger Contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is around the corner and the list of competitors for the annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge have been released.

Each year, restaurants from around the state fire up their grills and compete to make the best green chile cheeseburger.

All the green chile used during the event must also be from a New Mexico home-grown location.

Due to the popularity of the event, the courtyard of the Agriculture Building on the west side of Main street has now been expanded.

This year’s 12 contestants and two alternates include:

  1. El Bruno’s Restaurant – Cuba
  2. Sparky’s Burgers, BBQ & Espresso – Hatch
  3. The Eklund – Clayton
  4. Starr Brothers Brewing – Albuquerque
  5. Village Café – Los Lunas
  6. Rockin’ BZ Burgers – Alamogordo
  7. Whole Foods Market – Sandia Saloon – Albuquerque
  8. Oso Grill  — Capitan
  9. Fat Sats Bar & Grill – Belen
  10. Oak Tree Café – Albuquerque
  11. Fuddruckers – Albuquerque
  12. The Pointe Grill – Rio Rancho

Alternates:

  1. Sadie’s of New Mexico – Los Ranchos
  2. Big Mike’s Grill – Belen

The event takes place on September 11 in the courtyard of the Agriculture Building and the cook off will start approximately at 3:45 p.m.

