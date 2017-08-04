Shooters targeting cattle in Eddy County strike again

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The need to find a cattle killer in southeastern New Mexico has become more urgent.

Earlier this week, KRQE News 13 reported that six cows were found dead on two neighboring ranches near Carlsbad.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says the cows were shot and killed with a high powered rifle.

Brooke Wilson says another cow was found dead on her ranch Thursday and a cow and a calf were found dead on her neighbors ranch.

“The ranchers of Eddy County are worried and they do not want anybody getting hurt over this. It’s not worth it, so we’re all trying to come together and figure out who’s doing it before a person is injured over this. It’s not worth it,” rancher Brook Wilson said.

The Cattle Growers Association is offering a $6,000 reward to help find the killer.

