ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say officers are investigating a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-40 near Rio Grande.

Police say the accident happened between 12th Street and Rio Grande Friday evening.

Two people were taken to UNM Hospital — one with non-life threatening injuries, while the other is in critical condition.

Police say westbound I-40 remains closed while they investigate.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.