Police arrest man accused of killing two teens at South Valley home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars accused in the south valley murder of two teenagers last month.

On July 5 police say they found 19-year-old Consuela Rios dead and 19-year-old Daniel Miramontes shot at a home near Coors and Bridge.

Miramontes was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Now APD says they have arrested 19-year-old Brandon Vigil.

According to a criminal complaint Vigil spoke with police at the scene and said he shot the two in self-defense.

He was released, but witnesses later told police that Vigil had stated he was going to “shoot and rob” Miramontes.

Vigil is now facing two open counts of murder.