Online hoax claims shape-shifter attacked campers in New Mexico

Published:

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – One of those fake news sites has struck again with some New Mexicans thinking a beast-like creature is roaming the state.

The website React365.com posted an article on Facebook saying on Fourth of July weekend campers in Rio Arriba County were attacked by a possible shape-shifter or skin walker. They even posted an image of a large footprint in the dirt.

The article uses real state agencies and locations like Game and Fish, Carson National Forest but a made-up Sergeant Martinez with State Police.

Of course the article is completely false, but it’s getting a lot of attention on social media.

