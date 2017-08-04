Northeast Albuquerque women’s care clinic now open

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Hospital’s new women’s care clinic is now open and accepting new patients.

The clinic is located at 2130 Eubank Boulevard northeast is 24,000 square feet and equipped with state of the art technology.

Officials hope it will make women more comfortable when they go to the hospital.

The clinic is offering maternity care and support for mothers with high-risk pregnancies.

The clinic also has certified nurse midwives on hand and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s