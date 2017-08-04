Northeast Albuquerque women’s care clinic now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Hospital’s new women’s care clinic is now open and accepting new patients.

The clinic is located at 2130 Eubank Boulevard northeast is 24,000 square feet and equipped with state of the art technology.

Officials hope it will make women more comfortable when they go to the hospital.

The clinic is offering maternity care and support for mothers with high-risk pregnancies.

The clinic also has certified nurse midwives on hand and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.