NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers announces retirement

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University Chancellor Garrey Carruthers has announced he will retire next year.

Carruthers said Thursday he will step down from his position July 1, 2018, at the end of his contract period.

His announcement comes at the school has struggled with budget cuts and the elimination of jobs.

In April, Carruthers said the university was considering merging colleges and cutting programs amid ongoing state budget cuts at the time.

The former New Mexico governor was named as NMSU’s president and chancellor in 2013 after a period of unrest at the southern New Mexico school.

Carruthers says he is looking forward to seeing what the administration can accomplish in his last 11 months.

The university did not say when it would form a search committee to look for the next president.