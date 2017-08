ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police want you to vote for their cruisers in a nation-wide contest.

The American Association of State Troopers is looking for the best State Police or highway patrol car.

Voting starts Friday and ends August 14. The photo that receives the most likes on Facebook will be featured in their newsletter — Trooper Connection — and on the cover of their calendar.

To vote, click here.