New Mexico museum’s rocket sled to be displayed at Smithsonian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historical sled is taking off once again, this time, out of the state.

The Sonic Wind Rocket Sled blasted off at Holloman’s High Speed Test Track back in 1954 making John P. Stapp the fastest man alive at the time.

The Air Force gave Stapp the sled back in the ’70s and he donated it to the Smithsonian. That’s until the New Mexico Museum of Space History was created. Stapp requested the sled be put on display there.

Now, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will be displaying it as part of their new exhibit called “Speed.”

The museum of space history says they are looking at bringing in new exhibits in its place.