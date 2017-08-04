View All Active Weather Alerts >>
No new moisture is on the way into New Mexico on Saturday so look for scattered showers in most areas. The cold front pushing into the northeast on Sunday this will bring more juice across the state and support more storms. Widespread storms will be likely on Monday before showers taper back on Tuesday.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event