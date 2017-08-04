Man accused of shooting APD officer will remain behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The man charged with shooting an Albuquerque officer during a standoff was in court Friday.

Last month Max Villegas is accused of holding himself up in a home near Wyoming and Montgomery with a nine-year-old child.

Police say he fired off shots during the swat standoff which hit an officer in the shoulder.

Friday in court Villegas pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, false imprisonment and child abuse.

He will stay behind bars until his trial.