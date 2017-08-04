Lobo Basketball picks up another transfer, JaQuan Lyle

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball has picked up another highly regarded player this summer. The Lobo Lair broke the news that former Ohio State point guard and former 5 star recruit, JaQuan Lyle has decided to transfer to UNM.

Lyle is a 6-foot-5, 209 pound point guard originally from Evansville, Indiana. Over his two seasons at Ohio State Lyle averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He will have to sit one season before he can get on the floor for the Lobos, but Lyle will have two years of eligibility.

JaQuan does have some negative news surrounding his departure. The guard actually left the Buckeyes reportedly in April, after getting in trouble in his hometown this past May. Lyle received three misdemeanors after reportedly getting trouble in a drunken incident.