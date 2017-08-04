Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A few showers lingering over Chaves County will continue to fade in coverage and intensity through sunrise. Thursday’s cold front brought in more moisture which will allow another round of storms and showers to develop late day. A weak disturbance will move out of Arizona, providing additional lift for storm development. Afternoon highs will be a similar, if not a few degrees cooler, than yesterday – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s across the state.

SATURDAY: Recycled moisture will help a handful of spotty to scattered storms to develop Saturday afternoon – most favorable for the high country. High temperatures will stay in the 70s, 80s and 90s – the Albuquerque-metro likely to top out in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: An incoming cold front will bring us more moisture to work with – expect scattered to widespread showers to initially favor the Northeast Plains before spreading farther south and west late day into Monday. High temperatures will stick to the 70s, 80s and 90s.