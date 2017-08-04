Judge orders to leave sick leave question off ballot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ordered the city of Albuquerque to remove its proposed sick leave advisory question from this year’s municipal election ballot.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, state district judge Alan Malott says the advisory question would likely confuse voters.

The question asks if city council should take up the issue of paid sick leave.

Meanwhile, if voters pass the remaining healthy workforce ordinance it would require Albuquerque employers to provide paid sick time off to full and part time employees.