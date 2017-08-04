Helping Hands: St. Felix Pantry

Gregg Hull, Mayor of Rio Rancho, Manuel Casias from St. Felix Pantry and Jerry Schalow, President CEO Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce, joined New Mexico Living to explain how we can help them feed hungry families in New Mexico.

Due to an unexpected increase in people requesting food during the summer, St. Felix has experienced a shrinking food supply and the organization is in desperate need of non-perishable staples, and they need the community’s assistance.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living