Judge sets bond for daycare workers accused of leaving toddlers in hot car

By Published: Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ruled that two daycare workers accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car are eligible for bond.

The judge set a bond of $100,000 cash or surety for 62-year-old Mary Taylor, and her daughter, 31-year-old Sandi Taylor.

Also on Friday, a grand jury indicted the two daycare workers.

Mary and Sandi Taylor were indicted Friday on charges of first degree child abuse resulting in death and first degree child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

The women were arrested last week after police say they left two kids in a hot car  for nearly two hours, killing 1-year-old Maliyah Jones.

Two-year-old Aubri Loya was also in the car and remains on a ventilator with brain damage.

If convicted, the first degree felonies each carry a max punishment of 18 years in prison. Both women are being held until Judge Donna Mower makes a decision on bond or release conditions.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s