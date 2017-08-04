Judge sets bond for daycare workers accused of leaving toddlers in hot car

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ruled that two daycare workers accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car are eligible for bond.

The judge set a bond of $100,000 cash or surety for 62-year-old Mary Taylor, and her daughter, 31-year-old Sandi Taylor.

Also on Friday, a grand jury indicted the two daycare workers.

Mary and Sandi Taylor were indicted Friday on charges of first degree child abuse resulting in death and first degree child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

The women were arrested last week after police say they left two kids in a hot car for nearly two hours, killing 1-year-old Maliyah Jones.

Two-year-old Aubri Loya was also in the car and remains on a ventilator with brain damage.

If convicted, the first degree felonies each carry a max punishment of 18 years in prison. Both women are being held until Judge Donna Mower makes a decision on bond or release conditions.