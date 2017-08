Damian Lopez-Gaston from the Albuquerque Convention Center and Civic Plaza, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this weekend’s ABQ Kids Rock Fest.

As part of Civic Plaza Presents, the ABQ Kids Rock Fest is this Saturday, August 5 starting at 5 p.m. This is a family fun event with music, food, games and more. Stay informed about the weekly events on Civic Plaza, with their website and Facebook page.

For more information, visit their website.

