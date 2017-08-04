FBI officers involved in southwest Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI confirms special agents and task force officers were involved in a shooting in southwest Albuquerque Friday.

It happened near Central and 61st Street around 3 p.m.

The FBI says the suspect was taken to UNM Hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

KRQE News 13 crews noticed a car with a bullet hole through the windshield, but right now authorities are not releasing any other information.

