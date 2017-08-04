Animal Humane launches the popular Doggie Dash & Dawdle with a kickoff party

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. — The largest fundraiser of the year for Animal Humane will get rolling with a kick off registration party at a dog-friendly brewery.

Animal Humane New Mexico’s (AHNM) Doggie Dash & Dawdle Kickoff Party will serve as the launching point for their biggest fundraiser of the year, the 35th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle.

On Saturday, August 12, the kickoff party will be held at Boxing Bear Brewery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be onsite registration for Doggie Dash and a prize wheel for those who donate. The brewery is pet-friendly, as dogs are allowed on the patio and AHNM’s Behavior Manager will be there to teach Perfect Pub Pet manners to attending canines. Boxing Bear Brewery will be donating $1 from each beer sold throughout the event towards the Doggie Dash fundraising goal.

While promoting this event in studio, a dog widely accepted as “perfect” and “adorable” was on hand in search of a home. Pebbles, who by the way gets along with cats and dogs, can be found at Animal Humane’s Virginia street location.

For more information or to adopt an animal, visit Animal Humane’s website.