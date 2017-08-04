Albuquerque Public Schools makes final summer push to close teaching gap

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest school district made its final push Friday to fill more than 200 much-needed staffing positions at a job fair.

Albuquerque Public Schools will have staffing vacancies at 40 of its 162 campuses come the first day of school on August 14, according to district officials.

Friday, the Del Norte High School cafeteria was filled with prospective employees from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. People handed out resumes for on-the-spot interviews.

“We still have about 40 schools looking to fill positions with qualified candidates to fill some of our classrooms, nurses offices and counselor offices,” Antonio Gonzales with APS said.

District officials attribute the teacher shortage to a lack of interest in the profession nationwide, plus added stresses and responsibilities.

“This is definitely the busy time of the year in terms of final placements,” Gonzales said. “We do know one of the areas we’re really working to fill are special education classrooms.”

According to district numbers, APS need 124 special education teachers, which is more than the number of teachers needed for all subjects in the district’s elementary (46), middle school (32) and high school (24) classrooms combined.

Approximately 3.5 percent of the district’s teaching positions are vacant.

“We are looking for very specific candidates — people who are qualified to teach math and science,” Jimmy Carter Middle School Principal Amy Mahr said.

Diana Carruthers, who did not want to speak on camera, walked out of Friday’s job fair as a newly-hired Special Ed teacher at Los Padillas Elementary School.

She is hopefully one of many working to close the teaching gap.

“[I] just moved here and showed up,” she said. “I didn’t expect to get a job right away.”

The district adds that about 6 percent of the district’s students are in Special Education, and the services are not available throughout the state.

They said the high demand is why the teaching gap is expected to remain constant throughout the school year.