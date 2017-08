ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a repeat offender they say likes to rob people’s homes.

Police say Ubaldo Terrazas is wanted on several felony warrants for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Back in March, KRQE News 13 showed you how police suspected Terrazas and three others stole $4,000 worth of cabinets after kicking in the door of a home under construction near Unser and Rainbow.