ABQ ToDo Crew: Weekend In The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to let us know what to expect this weekend in the Duke City.

Join the New Mexico Jazz Workshop & Albuquerque Museum for their “Under the Stars” concert series tonight at 7:00 pm featuring Salsa music from Ivon Ulibarri y Cafe Mocha. Tickets are $15 or $12 for members, seniors and students.

Aux Dog Theatre is putting on a sequel to their original ‘Nunsense’ performance, following the hilarious hi jinx of the Little Sisters of Hoboken. Performances on Friday and Saturday are at 8 pm with a 2 pm performance on Sunday, at Aux Dog Theatre in Nob Hill, general admission is $25.

BernCo Bernie Sheep Days and First Impressions Youth Rodeo is Saturday August 5 at the Dennison Park Rodeo Grounds,

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living