115-year-old tortoise missing from Senior Living Center again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Be on the lookout again for Diablo — the 115-year-old tortoise.

His owner, Millie Tjeltweed, says she believes kids took him again Wednesday. She says he enjoyed being outdoors at the Manzano Del Sol Senior Living Center near Lomas and San Mateo.

A resident reported hearing kids saying “hurry up” and then Diablo was gone. Diablo recently disappeared for a week, but a couple watching his story on KRQE News 13 returned him.

They say they bought him from some kids at a park. A report was filed with Albuquerque Police.

