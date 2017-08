RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Felix Pantry is holding two food drives this weekend.

KRQE News 13 reported Wednesday night how St. Felix Food Pantry in Rio Rancho is running dangerously low on canned food.

The pantry feeds more than 1,200 families a week — a number that rises dramatically during the summer months.

On Saturday, you can make donations at Enchanted Hills Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Camino De Los Montoyas Park from 8 a.m. until noon.