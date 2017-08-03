Video captures ‘backwards’ game-winning shot in final seconds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Albuquerque basketball player is speaking out about his game-winning shot that is making waves on social media.

The Albuquerque Cobra Kais were down by one point in the final seconds of the YMCA tournament semi-finals on Saturday when Ryan Mora, 9, made the game-winning shot while facing away from the basket.

“He attempted a three-pointer, got the rebound and made the game-winning two-point shot,” coach Gabriel Sandoval said.

Mora said it was the lucky break that earned his team a spot in the fourth grade division championship, which the Cobra Kais later won.

“I thought there was no time on the clock and I had to attempt pretty much what I had, and I attempted it,” Mora said.

Mora’s sister, Morgan, posted the 12-second video on her Facebook page.

Mora is amazed by the traction it’s getting, showing the moment he said has sparked more excitement for his future playing the sport.

All the attention, Sandoval said, has also led to extra inspiration for his players.

“After winning a championship and a shot like that, all the boys are trying the same shot now,” Sandoval said. “At practice now, they’re actually trying even harder. They know the word ‘champion’ is on their back.”