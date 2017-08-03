UNM’s Emmanuel Harris and Chris Davis are ready to step up

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Football is of course known for running their triple option. They have the great ability to misdirect opposing defenses with their rushing attack and multiple threats in the backfield. Coach Davie seems more confident in his team’s ability to take to the air in this upcoming season, and so does QB Lamar Jordan.

The now senior quarterback has worked a lot on his mechanics and feels like the pass could be more predominant in this Lobo offense. It helps that he has a lot of threats on the outside. Two in particular have stood out, and have taken that role in the slot that recently graduated from the program Dameon Gamblin left.

“I definitely learned a lot from Gambo, he taught me a lot in just my year of being here with him. So, now it’s my time and I and C-Davis are just going to show up. When my number is called I am there to make a play anytime”, said senior WR Emmanuel Harris.

Implementing a more predominant pass game would just add another dimension to this already unique Lobo offense, and these two receivers play up that deception with their multiple roles. “Sometimes I can just go from being a true slot, then I can be in the backfield and be a running back on the pitch, and then just running routes out of it. I am sure that it’s going to keep a lot of teams on their toes and make them stay a little bit more true to the pass game this year”, said UNM WR Chris Davis.