UNM Doctor Receives Award from the National Cancer Institute

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. —Dr. Ursa Brown-Glaberman, an MD at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center has received the National Cancer Institute’s prestigious Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership Award for her work in clinical breast cancer research.

The award, which will be funded in September, will help Brown-Glaberman to bring more breast cancer clinical trials to New Mexico. She says, “The idea behind this award is to promote clinical trial participation.”

