Track work extending into northern outskirts of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Work to improve tracks used by New Mexico’s Rail Runner Express trains is extended into residential areas in metro Albuquerque’s northern outskirts.

The rail system says crews welding long pieces of rail together will generally work at night and Rio Metro Operations Manager Robert Gonzales says residents of the north valley shouldn’t be concerned if they see sparks or hear work-related noise.

The welding is intended to provide a smoother ride, improve one-time performance and reduce track and equipment maintenance costs.

The system says no disruptions of Rail Runner service are anticipated.