Teacher creates fundraiser for family after suspect barricades himself in home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Last week Bernalillo County Sheriff says Ricardo Carrillo broke into a South Valley home and demanding keys from the homeowner.

At some point, she was able to lock him inside the garage, starting a swat standoff.

She and her two kids were able to escape the home but Carrillo remained inside causing some significant damage.

Carrillo was eventually arrested.

Now a Carlos Rey Elementary teacher is asking for donations to help the family.

He says the woman is battling cancer, and the kids will soon head to school.

Click here for GoFundMe page info.

