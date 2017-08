ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –One of the three people charged in the death of 10 -year-old Victoria Martens is expected in court for sentencing but for another case.

Thursday morning Kelley is due before a judge for sentencing on a drug charge from 2015.

Michelle Martens who is Victoria’s mother, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales and his cousin Jessica Kelley is accused of Victoria’s murder.

The three will be tried separately in that case.