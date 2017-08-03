Students unveil design for new South Valley public art piece

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students unveiled the design for a piece of public art that will be set up in the South Valley.

The students from Working Classroom interviewed and photographed more than 100 people. They chose 10 of them to feature in sculpture.

“A lot of negative opinions and connotations that go with the South Valley come from people who don’t belong in the community, so we are trying to bring insight from inside the community,” artist Lora Welito said.

Each of the silhouettes will be 10 feet tall and installed this fall at Gateway Park.