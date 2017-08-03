Students unveil design for new South Valley public art piece

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students unveiled the design for a piece of public art that will be set up in the South Valley.

The students from Working Classroom interviewed and photographed more than 100 people. They chose 10 of them to feature in sculpture.

“A lot of negative opinions and connotations that go with the South Valley come from people who don’t belong in the community, so we are trying to bring insight from inside the community,” artist Lora Welito said.

Each of the silhouettes will be 10 feet tall and installed this fall at Gateway Park.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s