State Police to keep Ford Explorers despite Auburn officer incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some police and sheriff’s departments are pulling their Ford Explorers out of service because of carbon monoxide leaks that are causing officers to pass out — but New Mexico State Police say that just isn’t realistic for them right now.

Wednesday morning, an Auburn police officer passed out while behind the wheel causing a minor crash.

The New Mexico State Police Chief says they have so many Explorers in their fleet, they simply can’t pull them out of service.

Ford has recalled thousands of vehicles because of CO leaks and just expanded the number of affected vehicles, but an investigation is underway to determine if even more are affected.

Police say the are working with Ford to check all of the units as soon as possible. The Albuquerque Police Department says it has a handful of Explorers and are monitoring them.

Bernalillo County deputies also have Ford Explorers.

